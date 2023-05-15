HBSE 10th, 12th Class Result 2023 Live: Haryana Board to announce results today; check all the latest updates

HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare the results for Class 10th and Class 12th on May 15, 2023 (today). The results will be announced at 3 PM. The board officials will also hold a press conference.

Over five lakh students have marked their presence in the board examination this year. The results will be released on the official website of HBSE at https://bseh.org.in/.

This year class 10 board exam started between February 27 to March 31, 2023. After the announcement of HBSE Class 12 results, the interested students can pursue higher studies in the courses as per their interests.

Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked via SMS. Follow the blog for updates on direct links, pass percentage, toppers and more.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest on HBSE 10th, 12th board results

