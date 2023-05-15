HBSE 10th, 12th Class Result 2023 Live: Haryana Board to announce results today; check all the latest updates

HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare the results for Class 10th and Class 12th on May 15, 2023 (today). The results will be announced at 3 PM. The board officials will also hold a press conference.
Over five lakh students have marked their presence in the board examination this year. The results will be released on the official website of HBSE at https://bseh.org.in/.
This year class 10 board exam started between February 27 to March 31, 2023. After the announcement of HBSE Class 12 results, the interested students can pursue higher studies in the courses as per their interests.
Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked via SMS. Follow the blog for updates on direct links, pass percentage, toppers and more.
In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 87.08. In the previous year, the total pass percentage for girls was 90.51 percent while for buys, it was 83.96 percent.
One can get result through SMS also. For this, the user have to type 'RESULTHB10Roll number' for class 10, while for class 12, the candidate need to type 'RESULTHB12Roll number.' After this, the user have to send the SMS to 56263.
The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will release the class 10 and 12 results at 3 PM.
The HSBE authorities will hold a press conference today. Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar will remain present at the presser.
The students will be able to get their original marksheet from the respective schools. For this, they have to contact the school authorities.
To download the provisional marksheet, the candidate needs to follow below mentioned steps:
1. The student need to visit the HBSE official website at bseh.org.in.
2. Click on the results link.
3. A new page will appear on the screen.
4. Enter the relevant details.
5. Click on submit button.
6. Now, the results will be displayed on the screen.
7. Save the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference.
The candidate have to score at least 33 marks in each subjects to pass the Class 10, Class 12 HBSE examination.
