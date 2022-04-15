Haryana to soon get a training institute for drone pilots

Under the aegis of Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA), an institute for training drone pilots will be set up in Haryana, Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said.



The institute is expected to fulfil various needs related to the training of DRIISHYA’s personnel as well as other organisations.



The decision was taken during DRIISHYA’s second board of directors meeting chaired by the CM on Thursday. The officials had informed Khattar about the need to speed up the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) driven mode of governance in the state by creating a separate institution.



“This is a unique beginning in the state as now with the help of drones, illegal encroachments can also be controlled along with detecting expansion of area as earlier manual surveys were conducted at regular intervals which were very time consuming, costly, and required more manpower,” Khattar, said.



Directing the officers to ensure quick disposal of imaging work and surveys, the CM mentioned that the drones should be used in other departments, including power, disaster management, forest, traffic, mining, agriculture, town and country planning, amongst others apart from the revenue department.

