Haryana to open schools, colleges: State Education Minister unveils plans for post-COVID-19 days

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal (Photo/ANI)

Haryana Schools, Colleges Opening News: TheHaryana government has decided to reopen schools and colleges in a phased manner after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country showing no signs of slowing down, the Haryana government has chalked out a strategy to restart the academic work. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said that while schools are scheduled to open in July, colleges will be allowed to begin classes in August.

He said that in schools, classes for students of 10th and 12th grade will begin first. Classes will be held on two shifts, the minister

said.

“Schools to reopen in July in phased manner, starting with classes 10-12, followed by classes 6-9 and 1-5. For social distancing, schools to function at 50 per cent strength. In class of 30 students, 15 will come in morning and 15 in evening or alternate days,” news agency ANI quoted minister Kanwar Pal, as saying.

“We will be conducting a demo in 4-5 schools to prepare and better the plan. Colleges will reopen in August with first-year commencing from September. Universities will take rest of the decisions,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced that it will release the results of class 10 examination on June 8. The result will be declared on the basis of marks obtained in four papers which were held before the lockdown was imposed in March 25, board chairman Jagbir Singh told indianexpress.com. Students will be awarded average marks in the subjects exams for which could not be conducted due to coronavirus lockdown. Nearly 3.71 lakh candidates had appeared in the Haryana Class 10 th board

The Haryana Board will be conducting the pending Class 12th exams from July 1-15.