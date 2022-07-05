Haryana to fill up vacant posts in govt schools through retired teachers

According to an official statement, the Haryana government has decided to re-engage retired teachers to fill up vacant posts in government schools. The education department will soon issue guidelines for re-engaging the retired teachers under the ‘Sugam Shiksha’ scheme, it added.

It further added, besides retired government teachers, retired guest teachers and those who retired from private-aided schools will be re-engaged.

Earlier, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader had targeted the state government for not filling up the vacancies of teachers and alleged that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was working to ruin the education system of the state.

He claimed 63 schools in Haryana had no teachers.

“There are about 40 schools where there is only one teacher. In Karnal, the chief minister’s home district, 32% of posts of lecturers are lying vacant. About 50% of head teacher posts are lying vacant in entire Haryana,” the former chief minister had said.

With inputs from PTI.

