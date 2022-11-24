Haryana govt schools to get dual desks, says minister

About 1.41 lakh dual desks are being purchased for primary, secondary and senior secondary schools in all 22 districts of Haryana, Kanwar Pal state education minister has said. The statement was made in a meeting of senior officials of the education department on Tuesday.

“An amount of about Rs 95 crore will be spent on this. These desks will be delivered to the respective schools in the first phase by January 31, 2023,” he said while presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the Education Department here on Tuesday.

According to the minister, about 1.41 lakh dual desks will be purchased and delivered to the schools in 26 blocks of all 22 districts of the state.

Pal further added that 65,501 desks will be made available for students of fifth standard; 36,168 desks for six to eight standard students and 39,208 desks for the 11-12th standard students.

According to an official statement, the minister said so far, tablets have been made available to 5.28 lakh students of 10-12th standard in the state.

With inputs from PTI.

