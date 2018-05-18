Haryana: Rural students outshine urban counterparts in Class 12 exams

Students from rural areas in Haryana have performed better than their urban counterparts, while girls have outshone boys in the Class 12 state education board examinations, results for which were declared today (PTI)

Students from rural areas in Haryana have performed better than their urban counterparts, while girls have outshone boys in the Class 12 state education board examinations, results for which were declared today. The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 Haryana School Education Board stood at 63.84 per cent. The result was declared jointly by Chairman of the Board, Dr Jagbir Singh and Secretary, Dhirendra Khadgata in a press conference organised at Board office in Bhiwani today. The students can check their results at website www.bseh.org.in and www.indiaresults.com, Singh said. He said that overall toppers in the examination are Naveen and Heena from Hisar.

The board chairman said that 2,22,388 students had appeared in the senior secondary examination of which 1,41,973 have passed, 49,163 have got compartments and 31,252 failed. A total of 1,24,242 boys had appeared in the examination of which 70,936 have passed while 71,037 of the 98,146 girls have passed. Singh said that the pass percentage of government schools was 63.62 and that of private schools was 64.06.

The result of private students was 47.44 per cent. As many as 19,076 such students had appeared in the examination of which 9,049 have passed. Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said here that this time the pass percentage of rural areas was 64.75 whereas it was 62.04 per cent in urban areas in the 12th class examination. Congratulating the students and the toppers, Sharma said in a statement, “The credit for this goes to Haryana government paying more attention to the school education and the hard work of the teachers and the children.” Sharma said that overall the girls have outshone boys with a better pass percentage of 72.38 as against 57.10 per cent of the boys. For the first time, the board has decided to keep safe the certificates and result of students in a ‘DigiLocker’ which could be downloaded from its website when needed, he said.

The candidates’ result and mark sheet would be uploaded on the same locker. Subsequently, after the announcement of the results, it would provide the hard-copy of the marks sheet. Along with this, all the mark-sheets and the results declared from 2004 till date would also be uploaded on the digital locker, the Education Minister said. He said that the digital locker would be maintained on the basis of candidates’ mobile number and the Aadhar card. Resultantly it would be easier for any recruitment agency to verify any result or certificate of the applicant through this, he said.

After this decision, a code would be released to all the Sainik Boards, Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission so that the marks sheets of the candidate can be seen. “The concerned authority would be able to verify the application. It would save the time and would also avoid the possibility of any kind of fraud,” he said. He said that result can also be checked on mobile app developed by the Board which could be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching Education Board Bhiwani Haryana.