Haryana Open School Exams: BSEH releases admit card – check details

Students are also advised to keep a print out of their admit card as they would need to carry it to their examination centre.

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for the candidates who are appearing for the Haryana Open School exams which are scheduled to be conducted in October. Students who have registered for these exams can download the admit card or hall ticket to appear in the exam from the official website of the HBSEH bseh.org.in. The admit cards have also been released for the candidates who are appearing in the Compartmental and Supplementary exams.

The admit cards will have the information regarding the date and the examination centre as well as the subject of the exam. In case of any printing error on the admit cards, the candidates will need to contact the authorities to rectify the error before the date of the exams. Any error in the admit cards should be reported to the authorities by October 22. Being organised during the Coronavirus pandemic, the exams will be held in accordance with the social distancing guidelines. Candidates will need to maintain physical distance, carry a sanitiser bottle and wear face masks during the entire duration of the exam.

How to download Admit Card?

Students will need to visit the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) bseh.org.in. Upon reaching on the website, students will find the link to the admit card. After clicking on the admit card link, candidates will be redirected to the admit card portal. Students will need to carry their credentials including registration number and date of birth. After filling in their credentials, students will find their admit cards on the screen. Students are also advised to keep a print out of their admit card as they would need to carry it to their examination centre.