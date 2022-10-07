Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: Last day today to register for round 1, apply now at dmer.haryana.gov.in

Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: Today is the last day to register for round 1 Haryana NEET 2022 counselling. All those who have yet not registered for the counseling process can submit their applications till 11:59 PM. After that, the link will be disabled. So, the candidates have been advised to go through the official website of dmer.haryana.gov.in to register for the counselling process.

It should be noted that the submission of choices, locking and editing window will also close today, October 7. The registration for Haryana NEET counselling 2022 is to be done for Bachelor of Physiotherapy, BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing and Nurse Practitioner Critical Care Programme, Post Basic BSc Nursing, Master of Physiotherapy and Paramedical courses.

According to the official notification, The seat allocation list will be released on October 8 and the candidates will be able to submit grievances, if any, in Haryana NEET Provisional list till October 9. The allocation list of the candidates after grievance redressal will be released on October 9. The candidates who will be qualified in the Haryana NEET counselling 2022 round 1 counselling will have to bring the following documents at the time of documentation.

