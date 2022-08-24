Haryana govt’s rationalisation of teachers’ scheme creates positive and negative sentiments among teachers and opposition

Haryana Education department’s scheme on rationalising government schools and teachers’ transfer policy has resulted into protests and allegations from teachers and opposition. Amidst the protest, Vinod Bhardwaj, principal, Government Senior Secondary school, Thareru hailed this decision by the government and told FE Education Online that this move is the best and transparent way for teachers’ transfer. “Earlier, those with good political contacts used to get their preferred positions but with online teachers’ drive no one needs to approach any leader and can get their preferred option in a fair way,” Bhardwaj said.

According to Kanwar Pal Gujjar, education minister, Haryana, the rationalisation of teachers’ transfer will ensure an adequate number of teachers available in all government schools and is done to maintain the teacher-student ratio as per the guidelines of the Right to Education Act norms. Online teacher transfer drive is being run to overcome the shortage of teachers in schools. Agreeing to this, Bhardwaj added that the online portal will help in the error-free transfer process of the teachers without any influence and based on their preferred choices and according to their eligibility.

Opposition leader Deepender Singh Hooda, Indian National Congress party has alleged that the state government to close schools and abolish teachers’ post in a bid to handover education to private. He claimed that the government is set to eliminate the posts of almost 20,000 teachers in the coming days with the implementation of Chirag Yojana and rationalisation.

Furthermore, as per the norms of the policy the government has decided to merge 105 middle and high schools. Under the policy, the government middle schools with less than 20 students in six to eight grades and government high schools with below 25 students in grades nine to 12 will be merged with the nearest government middle, high, senior secondary school available within a distance of three kilometers. Similarly, government middle schools with less than 10 students in six to eight grades will be merged with nearest government middle, high, senior secondary schools.

