Haryana govt trains school teachers to use digital devices in everyday learning

A total of 137 schools with 900 teachers participated in the phase 1 of the training.

As the pandemic highlighted the need for virtual classrooms and importance of online education, the Haryana government, recently conducted a Teacher’s Training workshop In state government schools with the aim of educating teachers about advanced classroom technology in the current era. The training was imparted in collaboration with Globus Infocom. A total of 137 schools with 900 teachers participated in the phase 1 of the training. The training will be executed in two phases at schools under Directorate of School Education, Govt of Haryana in two phases.

The training focused on ensuring optimal use of digital devices installed at the schools for enhanced learning outcomes and how to incorporate technology into regular pedagogy of government schools. Experts from Globus Infocom trained teachers on different platforms, tools and resources available with digital solutions to help them create enriching classroom environments.

The PGTS, TGTs and subject experts were trained in slots of 40 to 50 persons teamed based on their age groups. Principal of the schools that participated also were trained to understand the impact of Digital Learning in classrooms. On completion of the workshop, teachers were also given certificates.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Directorate of Education recently changed the school timings effective from December 20. Both private and government schools will be conducted between 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. Teachers will have to be present from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Moreover, students who wish to continue their education in online mode can continue to do so by informing the schools in writing of this decision. Both private and government-run schools opened in the state in full capacity from December 1 onwards, in compliance with Covid protocols.