Haryana govt to pay fees of children from families with less than Rs 1.80 lakh income, under a new scheme

In an conference on education policy, self-employment and management, organised by the Haryana State Higher Education Council, Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister (CM), Haryana mentioned that all universities in the state should make education available from kindergarten (KG) level to postgraduation (PG).

Furthermore, according to Khattar, a new scheme would be introduced under which the government would pay the fee of the children belonging to families with verified annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh. Under the National Education Policy (NEP), the Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak; Kurukshetra University and Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur, have started providing education from KG-level to PG under one roof.

“Remaining universities of the state should also work at a fast pace to provide education on the same pattern so that every youth of the state has access to higher education easily under one roof. The employment-oriented programmes should be formulated in universities and computer education should be made compulsory so that in the present era of technology, every youth is proficient in computers,” the Haryana CM said.

“Technical education and higher education departments would be merged to impart quality education to the youth. This will also reduce the unnecessary burden on the government and the youth will be able to get quality technical and higher level education. An emphasis should be laid on making the universities of the state financially robust and self-sufficient so that they do not depend on government grants,” the CM added.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: The Metaverse madness is driving up Blockchain career opportunities