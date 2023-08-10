Haryana govt partners with Magic Bus India Foundation to introduce life skills in government schools

Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, the implementing agency for Samagra Shiksha under the Government of Haryana, has partnered with Magic Bus India Foundation, a non-profit organisation in the education and skilling space. This collaboration aims to empower government school teachers to deliver life skills education, fostering the holistic development of adolescents in government schools across Panchkula, Gurugram, and Yamuna Nagar, an official release said.

Through its teacher-led programme, Magic Bus India Foundation will train approximately 1400 teachers to benefit 80,000 adolescents across 700 government schools. These teachers will then effectively impart 21st century life skills including self-awareness, self-management, collaboration, empathy, decision-making, problem-solving, communication, negotiation, assertiveness, and adaptability to adolescents from grades six to 10th.

“Haryana is strongly aligned with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and we believe that empowering young minds with the right skills is the key to unlocking their potential and creating a brighter future. The partnership with Magic Bus India Foundation is a significant step towards providing life skills education to our adolescents, enabling them to become self-reliant and contributing members of the society. We are committed to working closely with Magic Bus India Foundation to drive positive change in the lives of our young people,” Sanjay Kumar, consultant, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, said.

Furthermire, Jayant Rastogi, global CEO, Magic Bus India Foundation, said that this collaboration aims to lay the foundation for a more equitable and prosperous society, where every young person has the opportunity to realize their full potential. “Education is the most powerful tool that can help young people break the cycle of poverty, and we aim to equip adolescents with necessary 21st Century life skills to help them navigate life and its challenges,” he said.