Haryana govt gives tablets to three lakh students under e-Adhigam scheme

Haryana government has launched e-Adhigam scheme under which nearly three lakh tablets were distributed to government school students of grade 10 and 12.

“From next year, all grades from 9 to12 will be covered,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after launching the Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules (Adigham) scheme at Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak.

The devices come with pre-loaded content along with personalised and adaptive learning software, and 2GB free data. The government intends to provide the gadget to five lakh students from Classes 10 to12. However, grade 11 students would receive them after clearing grade 10 board exans and qualify for the succeeding year.

According to Khattar, these tablets would not be limited to classroom teaching, but would remain connected with the affairs of the world. Through e-learning, students of Haryana will become global students. The tablet is the new classroom and “through e-books, it has become a full-fledged class room Under the New Education Policy. The government would form two task forces for the education sector, one would work on the infrastructure, buildings, boundary walls, beautification, cleanliness, roads, water, sanitation and other essential requirements of schools while the other would ensure the arrangement of furniture among others.

“The country has set a target to implement this policy by 2030, but our target is 2025. We are giving priority to the education sector and out of the state budget of nearly Rs 1.70 lakh crore, Rs 20,000 crore has been earmarked for education alone,” Khattar added.

During COVID-19, Khattar said, many families struggled to upgrade their children to online education and that the initiative was an effort to address this concern.

“The devices were distributed among students in 119 blocks across the state simultaneously” Kanwar Pal, Education Minister, Kanwar Pal, Haryana said.

With inputs from PTI.

