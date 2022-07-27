Haryana Government to start an audit for all private universities across the State

Haryana Government is all set to conduct an audit for all private universities across the state for their academic, administrative & financial departments. The audit will be conducted by the Quality Council of India (QCI) which will take about 45 days from the date of commencement till the submission of the final report to the state government’s higher education department.

As per the Officials of the higher education department, Around Rs 4 lakh (excluding GST) will be charged per university for the audit and the private universities will afford the charge of travel, stay, boarding, etc. of the assessors during their visits to the universities.

The decision of audit has been taken after the complaints received by the higher education department against three private universities alleged violations of Haryana Private University Act 2006.

Anand Mohan Sharan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department, told Indian Express that a show-cause notice has been sent to these three universities and their replies are being examined by the department.

According to the QCI Methodology, the audit will be done followed by these nine-steps given below:-

Formation of a Committee of experts by NABET (National Accreditation Board for Education and Training) – QCI – This committee will have eminent educationalists who will review the framework, methodology, formats, reports, etc.

Development of the audit framework: It will develop an audit framework (based on the Haryana Private University Act), NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) framework, Quality Standards, etc.) which will cover all aspects of audit including academic, administrative and finance.

Online Capacity Building: NABET-QCI will make an online capacity building program for institutes and stakeholders.

Pool of assessors: The QCI will train the assessors on the requirements of a project, reporting and framework, etc.

Self Assessment: The universities will conduct self-assessment and submit the required documents which will help the assessors as a reference to conduct the physical audit.

Review of self-assessment and documents: The documents and information provided by the universities shall be reviewed by NABET Secretariat and gaps if any shall be marked for verification during the physical visit.

Physical Audit: Three assessors will conduct the physical audit for three days in a university. The audit will be based on different methodology like observation, interviews, interactions, meetings, etc.

Verification: The physical audit is to be done to verify the self-assessment information provided by the universities.

Conclusion: Once all the parameters are completed, the accessors will prepare a draft report on each parameter along with comments submitted to the NABET-QCI. The draft report will be reviewed by the expert committee and the final report shall be submitted to Higher Education Department, Haryana.

There are 10 state universities in Haryana, 24 private universities, 97 government-aided private colleges, 171 government colleges, two government colleges of education, 86 self-financing degree colleges and 475 self-financing B.Ed colleges.