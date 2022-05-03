Haryana government announces distribution of free tablets to class 10 and 12 students

The Haryana government is to distribute free tablets to students of classes 10 to 12 from May 5, 2022, under government initiative ‘e-learning–Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules’, an official statement said on Monday. The tablets will have preloaded content along with personalised and adaptive learning software. Free internet data will also be provided to 5 lakh students, the officials said.

The tablet distribution event is scheduled to take place on May 5 at the Tagore Auditorium of Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also among others present at the event.

“Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ campaign under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister, Haryana, the government is going to provide tablets and free data to 5 lakh students studying in government schools,” the statement said.

According to the statement, under the e-learning scheme, tablets, 2GB free data and the Personalised Adaptive Learning (PAL) platform are being provided to all students studying in classes 10 to 12 in government schools. The devices will be given to students of government schools of Rohtak city and in 119 blocks across the state. All 33,000 Post Graduate Trained Teachers (PGTs) teaching these classes will also be given free tablets. For other lower classes 8-9, tablets will be arranged in a phased manner later, it said.

“The scheme will prove to be an effective step towards online education for most of the students studying in government schools, especially those who are unable to buy devices like smartphones and tablets,” the chief minister said. He further added that the state is also making continuous efforts to provide employment-oriented education to the youth and to make them skilled. For this purpose, Vishwa Kaushal Kendra will be established in Gurugram.

