Haryana education department allages Ashoka University of ‘financial embezzlement’; varsity denies

Haryana’s higher education department has issued a show cause notice to Ashoka University, accusing it of “financial embezzlement” by not admitting enough students from the state or giving them fee concession as required by law. However, the university has denied the allegation. According to the government, the varsity located in Sonepat flouted the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006.

In an official notice, it alleged that “there is fudging of figures, making it a blatant case of maladministration and misinformation, causing financial embezzlement”. Ashoka University called the notice “totally misconceived” and contrary to the provisions of the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006, but said it has responded to the government. It also said the charge of misinformation and embezzlement of funds is “completely unwarranted”.

According to the government, enrolment of students from Haryana is ‘low in all courses, which defeats the purpose of the provisions of the Act’. “For instance, the number of reserved seats in UG BA/BSc programme has been shown as 200 out of which only 100 are filled by Haryana students. Remaining seats were not allotted to Haryana students by the university, thus causing injustice to the remaining students,” it said.

Under the provisions of the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006, a minimum of 25%t seats for admission in the university shall be reserved for students from the state, and of these seats, 10% shall be reserved for those from Scheduled Castes.

“The university has a holistic merit-based admissions process and is funded by philanthropic donations. Further, the university follows the highest standards of institutional governance, backed by stringent audit, and hence there is no question of any financial impropriety in any aspect of its functioning,” a spokesperson of the university said.

With inputs from PTI.

