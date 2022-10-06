Haryana DElEd Result 2022 out at bseh.org, check how to download

Haryana DElEd Result Announced: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the results of Haryana DElEd result 2022 today, Oct 6, 2022 on its website. All those who appeared in the Haryana DElEd exam can download their results from the official website of bseh.org.

The written exam for Haryana DElEd 2022 was conducted in the month of July-August 2022 followed by the covid guidelines issued by the central and state government. The exam was held for 3 hours in the offline mode as pen and paper based at various exam centres. The candidates can download Haryana DElEd Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download Haryana DElEd Result 2022?

Visit the official website of bseh.org.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Haryana DElEd Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

Now, candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login.

Haryana DElEd Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download Haryana DElEd Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download Haryana DEIEd Result 2022 Link

According to the data, a total of 11, 319 candidates appeared in the first year of Haryana DEIEd out of which 4, 295 candidates qualified while 13, 763 candidates appeared in the second year of Haryana DEIEd out of which 7,955 candidates qualified.