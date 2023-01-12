Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Date sheet out! QR code to be displayed on question paper this year

Haryana Class 10 and 12 Exams 2023: Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has released the official date sheet for the upcoming state board examinations. The detailed time table with time can be found on the official website of the examination board bseh.in. The dates for different categories of exams such as open school, regular, and compartment are also available.

The Secondary or Class 10 exams start on February 27 and conclude on March 25. The senior secondary classes i.e. Class 12 also start on February 27 and continue for a month. The last Class 12 board exam will take place on March 28. All exams will be held between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm for both Secoundary and high secondary classes.

According to the board’s chairperson, the organization is taking all necessary measures to ensure that the examinations are conducted in a fair and free manner. This year, a QR code, which will be displayed on the question paper with the student’s roll number, will be used to identify potential cheaters. Also, there are CCTV cameras in all the exam centres to monitor the students.

Candidates have been asked to bring their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps. Blind, Dyslexic, Deaf & Dumb or permanently disabled candidates taking the exam will be allowed amanuensis and 20 minutes extra for answering each paper, the notice says.

Over two million students have registered for this year’s secondary examinations, out of which 2,79,646 are regular students and 5492 are candidates appearing for compartment exams. As for Class 12, out of 2,57,208 students who have registered, 2,52,911 regular and 4,297 compartment students.

The first-day paper for Class 10 is Punjabi or IT&ITES and for Class 12 it is Computer Science or IT&ITES.