Haryana Civil Services exam pattern changed! Like UPSC CSAT, HCS Prelims to have objective papers

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 6:55 PM

The state government has amended Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008. The new rules will be called Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Amendment Rules-2020.

Haryana Civil Services: The Haryana government on Wednesday said that now there will be two papers of 100 marks each in the preliminary examination of Haryana Civil Services. Both the papers will be objective type.

The state government has amended Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008. The new rules will be called Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Amendment Rules-2020, news agency ANI reported.

The agency reported that there will be a Civil Services Aptitude Test under question-two, which includes comprehension, interpersonal skills, logical reasoning, analytical ability, decision making and problem-solving, general mental ability and basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude, etc-Class X level), Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc.-Class X-level).

