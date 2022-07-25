Haryana chief minister announces scholarship worth Rs 20,000 per month for CBSE topper

Manohar Lal Khattar, chief minister, Haryana has announced a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per month for two years to Anjali Yadav, Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) topper with 100% marks.

Khattar spoke with Anjali’s family members over a video call and congratulated her for bringing laurels to the state and her village. After Anjali and her mother shared their financial condition with the chief minister, he announced a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per month to her for the next two years, an official statement said.

He also assured of all cooperation from the government in her studies.

Anjali, a resident Mahendragarh, scored 100% marks in grade 10. During the call, she told the chief minister she wanted to become a doctor.

Meanwhile, Khattar in a statement said his government has distributed tablets to five lakh students of grade 10,11 and 12.

“Haryana is the first state in the country to distribute tablets to five lakh students of government schools. The state government is striving for more reforms in education. An amount of Rs 20,000 crore has been earmarked for education in this budget. The present era is of technology and we do not want to leave our students behind in any field,” Khattar said.

He added that while the central government has set a target to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) in the country by 2030, Haryana has decided to bring it into effect by 2025.

With inputs from PTI.

