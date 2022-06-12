Haryana BSEH Class 12th Result 2022 likely to be released on this date

Haryana BSEH Class 12th Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will soon announce the result of Class 12th on its official website. Students who are waiting for their Class 12th results will be able to check them via bseh.org.in. As per an IE report, the results are expected to be released on June 15th 2022. However, there is no official confirmation on the 10th Class results.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the 12th Class Written Exam between March 30 and April 27, 2022 while practical exams were conducted from March 21 to March 28, 2022. The exams were conducted offline after a gap of one year as the board exams were cancelled in 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Due to this, the passing percentage was 100 per cent. However, this year, the board conducted the board exams followed by covid norms. No candidate was allowed to appear in the exam without a face mask.

According to the data, the overall passing percentage was 80.34 in 2020. No student was compartmentalised and not even failed in that year. A total of 2,27,585 candidates registered for the examination, of which 1,14,416 were boys and 1,06,847 were girls.

Nearly 2 lakh candidates appeared this year for the 12th exam and are waiting for HBSE class 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce. The HBSE 12th Result 2022 will be available on the official website – bseh.org.in in due course of time. All students are advised to keep track on the official website for the latest updates.



How to check Haryana BSEH Class 12th Result 2022?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of HBSEH.i.e.bseh.org.in.

2. Candidates are required to click on the notification link that reads ‘Haryana Board Class 12th result’.

3. Then, a login page will appear on the screen.

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth.

5. Then, the HBSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

6. Candidates can take a printout of the HBSE 12th result 2022 and save it for future reference.