Haryana BSEH Board Exam Date 2021: Class 10, 12 papers from April 20, syllabus shortened, pattern changed

Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams, 2021 date sheet announced

Haryana Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams, 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct its Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from April 20 onwards. Board chairman Jagbir Singh while making the announcement on Tuesday said that the 30 per cent of the syllabus has been scrapped as schools remained shut for the most part of the current academic year. Moreover, 50 per cent of the questions will be objective kind for the convenience of the students.

The exams will be held for 2.30 hours this year. May 31 will be the last day of the exams. The practical examinations will end before beginning with the written exams on April 20.

Haryana Board Exam date sheet

Candidates can check the detailed date sheet on the official website bseh-org.in.

The chairman said that the state government has suggested rationalising syllabus after which the Haryana Board of School Education discussed with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and principals of various schools scrapped 30 per cent of the syllabus to take off the pressure from students who couldn’t take classroom teaching due to the pandemic.

The schools for Class 10 and 12 reopened in the state on December 14 while classes 9, 11 reopened from December 21 onwards in the state. Both the private and government-run schools across the state were directed to operate for 3 hours from 10 am to 1 pm for both classes.

Special precautions will be taken during the examination being held amid the pandemic. Candidates will have to wear a mask. Students will also have to follow the social distancing norms during exams.

The minimum passing percentage is 33 for both classes 10, 12.

Haryana Board announced the result for the one-day special compartment exams for classes 10, 12 in the last week of January 2021. The pass percentage Class 10 exam touched at 42.67 per cent, while for class 12 is was 43.15 per cent.