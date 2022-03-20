Haryana Board Exams: BSEH Class 10, 12 date-sheet revised; Check details

According to the latest schedule, the exams will commence from March 30, 2022 (Wednesday).

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has notified the revised datesheet (Theory papers) for upcoming Secondary, Senior Secondary Certificate examinations. According to the latest schedule, the exams will commence from March 30, 2022 (Wednesday). The exams will be of 2:30 hrs duration. All willing candidates can check their exams timetable by visiting the official website of BSEH at https://bseh.org.in/.

Important dates for BSEH Class 10, Class 12 exams 2022:-

Class 10 exams-

The BSEH Class 10 exams will begin on March 31, 2022, and will conclude on April 20, 2022. The exam will be of 2:30 hours, from 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM.

Class 12 exams-

The BSEH Class 12 exams will begin on March 30, 2022, and will conclude on April 27, 2022. The exam will be of 2:30 hours, from 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM.

Know how to check the BSEH Secondary, Senior Secondary Certificate exams 2022 schedule:-

The interested candidates need to follow the below mentioned points-

(a) One should visit the official website of BSEH at https://bseh.org.in/.

(b) After visiting the official web page, one needs to check the News section.

(c) In the news section, one needs to click on- Revised Date Sheet:- (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022 Revised Date Sheet:- (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022.

(d) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on your screen, where one can check the schedule of their respective exams.

The BSEH 2022 exams will be conducted in offline mode this year. The BSEH also asked students to carry their personal water bottle. It also asked the candidates to get themselves vaccinated prior to taking the examination. It also directed the candidates to carry hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle and follow all necessary COVID-19 guidelines.