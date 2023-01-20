Haryana Board Exams 2023: BSEH releases timetable for class 9 and class 11 annual exam, Details inside

The Board of School Education of Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday released the datesheet for the state’s annual examinations for classes 9 and 11. The candidates can check the schedule at the official website of the organization.

The examinations for classes 9 and 11 will begin on February 23 and end on March 14, 202 with Punjabi, IT & ITES for class 9 and Computer Science, IT & ITES for class 11 students. The last exam for class 9 will be conducted on March 13, 2023, and March 22, 2023, for class 11.

The examinations for both classes will be carried out in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. All the candidates will be required to carry various items such as their own log, trigonometry tables & stencils for maps and can use coloured pencils in Science Subjects only.

“Differently Abled (i) Blind candidates (ii) Dyslexic & Spastic candidates (iii) Deaf & Dumb candidates (iv) Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper”” the notice mentioned.

Haryana Annual Exam 2023 datesheet: How to check

Visit the official website of BSEH — bseh.org.in.

Click on the “Schedule for class 9 and 11 Annual Exam” link on the news section.

As the schedule appears, download it for future use.

For further clarification and the latest updates regarding the examination dates and other information, the Candidates are advised to visit the Official Website of BSEH bseh.org.in.

Meanwhile, HBSE class 10th and class 12th exams 2023 will be conducted from February 27, 2023, to March 28, 2023. According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE board exams 2023 will be held from 12:30