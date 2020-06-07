  • MORE MARKET STATS

Haryana Board class 10 result: HBSE class 10 exam result to be declared on Monday; check details

By: |
Published: June 7, 2020 8:38:51 PM

"Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani will declare results of 3,38,096 candidates, who appeared for the secondary examination, on June 8," a Board spokesperson said on Sunday.

Haryana Board of School Education will declare results of class 10 examination on Monday.

Out of 3,38,096 secondary school students, 1,86,153 are boys and 1,51,943 are girls.

Notably, exam for science subject could not be conducted as the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

He said according to instructions of Education Minister Kanwar Pal and the Department of Education, Haryana the result will be declared on the basis of evaluation of four subjects by including the average marks of the fifth subject (science subject).

The candidates opting science stream in class 11, however, will have to take examination in it later.

