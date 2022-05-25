Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12th results in 2022 expected by June 15

HSBE Results 2022: The Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12th students have been waiting for results since April. According to media reports, the results of the HBSE 10th and 12th examinations will be declared by mid-June 2022. Students can check and access their results online through the official website bseh.org. To access the digital scorecard, students will need to have their roll numbers and dates of birth.

While the board has not released the exact dates of the results, it is believed that the results of the 10th and 12th examinations will be declared on June 15, 2022. According to Jagbir Singh, the president of the board, the results of the two examinations will be declared on June 10 and 15.

Jagbir also confirmed that the results of the 12th and 10th examinations will not be released on the same day. Instead, the results of the two examinations will be declared first and second respectively.

According to reports, the checking of the answer sheets for the HBSE 10th and 12th examinations is in its final stages. The two examinations were conducted on March 31 and April 20. The evaluation process for both the examinations started immediately following the conclusion of the first phase of the examinations. It is expected that the board will complete the evaluation process for both examinations by June 1.

The HBSE conducted the board examinations 2022 for the 10th and 12th classes in April. Around 7 lakh students appeared for both examinations. On the other hand, around 2 lakh students appeared for the 12th exam.

Last year, the pass percentage in both the Class 10, and 12 exams was 100 per cent as formal exams got canceled due to Covid second wave. The pass percentage for the Class 12 exam in 2020 was 80.34 per cent, while the pass percentage for Class 10 was 64.59 per cent.