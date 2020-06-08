HBSE 10th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 10 result BIG Update – check details

Haryana Board Class 10th result date: When announced, students can check their Board exam results on the official website: bseh.org.in.
Haryana Board Class 10 Result Update: Wait for lakhs of students of Haryana Board has just got longer, as the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has postponed the results of Class 10 examinations. The results were scheduled to be declared on Monday June 8, however, the Haryana Board issued a press release on Sunday evening informing about the delay.
When announced, students can check their Board exam results on the official website: bseh.org.in. Students can also log in to websites such as www.examresults.net.in or results.gov.in to check their marks in Class 10 Board.
BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh and board secretary Rajiv Prasad said that the decision to postponed the results was taken in accordance with the Haryana education department decision to conduct the exam of science paper which could not be held earlier due to the nationwide lockdown. Haryana Board’s Class 10 and Class 12 exams scheduled on March 19 were postponed due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.
The Haryana Board Class 10 results will now be declared after the evaluation of Science paper.
The BSEH had recently announced all Class 10 and 12 pending examinations will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The time table of the exams will be uploaded in the Board’s website later.This year nearly 7.41 lakh students had registered for BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in the state.
