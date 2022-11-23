Haryana Board 2023: BSEH extends registration date for Class 10th, 12th exams; details here

Haryana Board 2023 BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has extended the last date for registration for Class 10th, 12th exams. The official notice can be downloaded from the official website of BSEH – bseh.org.in.

According to the official notice released by BSEH, Students who have not yet registered for the exams can submit their applications latest by November 28. Earlier, the last date of registrations was November 21. The students will also be able to pay their application fee latest by November 28. However, the last date for remittance of application fees is December 12, 2022.

Class 10 students will have to pay an amount of Rs. 800 as registration fee. After that, if they miss the chance to register, they will be able to submit their application along with late application fees of Rs. 1150 till December 5, and then the students will also have the time till December 12 to submit the application form with the fee of Rs 1850.

On the other hand, Class 12 students will have to pay Rs. 1050 as a registration fee till November 28. If they miss the deadline, they will be able to submit the application form along with the late fee of Rs. 1350, the candidates will also have time till December 12 to submit the application form with the late fee of Rs. 2050.

The board has advised all Vidyalaya/ Gurukul/ Vidyapeeth/ Swayampathi for Secondary/ Senior Secondary/ East Madhyamik/ Uttar Madhyamik schools to submit online applications as soon as possible to avoid last minute inconvenience. The notice also states that the last date of submission of applications will not necessarily be extended.