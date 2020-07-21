Haryana Board 12th Result 2020 Declared: 80.34% students pass in BSEH Class 12 exams

Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana today declared the result of Senior Secondary examination with pass percentage of 80.34 per cent.
Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today declared the result of Senior Secondary examination with pass percentage of 80.34 per cent. In an official statement, the Board said that girls have outperformed boys in the exam. The pass percentage of girls was over 86 per cent, that of boys was over 75 per cent. As per the Board’s statement, the pass percentage of private schools was 80.97 per cent and that of government schools was 79.78 per cent. As many as 2.12 lakh students had appeared for Haryana Board Class 12 exam in March.
This year, the Haryana board has decided to keep the certificates and results of students in a digital locker. The certificates can be downloaded from its website as per students’ requirement, the Board said today.
BSEH 12th toppers
According to BSEH, Manisha from Mahendragarh, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Sihama, has secured the first position in the Arts stream with a score of 499 out of 500.
Bhavna Yadav from Government Senior Secondary School, Bodia Kamalpur, Rewari topped the Science stream with a score of 496 out of 500, the Board said.
