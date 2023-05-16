Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana Board to announce Class 10 result today, know how to check

Haryana BSEH Class 10 Result Today Live Updates: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will announce the results of class 10 on May 16, 2023 (today). The result will be released at around 3 PM. The students can check their results by visiting the official website of HBSE at https://bseh.org.in/. The minimum score to pass the exam is 33 per cent.
This year, the class 10 examination took placebetween February 27 to March 25. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked via SMS. Follow the blog for updates on direct links, pass percentage, toppers and more.
bseh.org.in HBSE 10th Board Result 2023 Live Updates:
A total of 2,96,329 students have appeared in the class 10 examination conducted this year.