scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana Board to announce Class 10 result today, know how to check

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Today at bseh.org.in Live Updates: The result will be released at around 3 PM.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Haryana BSEH Class 10 Result Today Live:
HBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The minimum score to pass the exam is 33 per cent. (Representative image)
Go to Live Updates

Haryana BSEH Class 10 Result Today Live Updates: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will announce the results of class 10 on May 16, 2023 (today). The result will be released at around 3 PM. The students can check their results by visiting the official website of HBSE at https://bseh.org.in/. The minimum score to pass the exam is 33 per cent.

Also Read

This year, the class 10 examination took placebetween February 27 to March 25. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked via SMS. Follow the blog for updates on direct links, pass percentage, toppers and more.

bseh.org.in HBSE 10th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Stay with us as we bring you the latest on HBSE 10th board results

Also Read
Read More
Read Less
Live Updates
11:07 (IST) 16 May 2023
Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Minimum passing marks

The students need to get a minimum score of 33 marks to pass the HBSE Class 10 exam.

10:57 (IST) 16 May 2023
Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: About 3 lakh students appeared

A total of 2,96,329 students have appeared in the class 10 examination conducted this year.

More Stories on
education
First published on: 16-05-2023 at 10:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market