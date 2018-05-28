Hard work pays off! Auto driver’s daughter Aafreen Shaikh scores 98.31 percentile in GSEB SSC exams

GSEB SSC exams: Aafreen Shaikh scored 98.31 percentile. (ANI)

GSEB SSC exams: It is a proud moment for Shaikh Mohammad Hamza, an autorickshaw driver from Gujarat, as his daughter, Aafreen Shaikh has scored 98.31 percentile in GSEB SSC exams. Hailing from Ahmedabad, Aafreen studies at FD High School in Juhapura area of the city. After the results were out, Aafreen was happy with her performance and said that she wants to pursue MBBS as it is her parents’ dream. “I studied regularly. I want to pursue MBBS in future. My parents always dreamt of making me a doctor and I will surely fulfil their dreams,” ANI quoted he as saying.

“Me and my family have always encouraged her to study. I always wanted to make her a doctor and now I expect her to serve the nation,” Hamza said.

Aafreen lives in a family of four comprising of a sister, mother and father. Her father, expressing his feelings, said he never differentiated between a girl or a male child. He would be proud if his daughters study and become independent. “I am trying to arrange for financial assistance so that Aafreen can pursue a career of her choice,” he was quoted as saying by ToI.

The results for Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) were announced on Monday. The results are available at the official website, gseb.org.in. A total of 7.75 lakh regular students appeared for the exams.

This year, the highest and lowest passing percentage are from south Gujarat. Surat registered the highest passing percentage with 80.06%, while only 37.35% students from tribal district of Dahod managed to pass the exam.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, expressed his satisfaction over the results and while congratulating the students said those who could not clear exams this year should not feel let down and try to remove all shortcomings with more hardwork and clear in the next attempt.

The topper for this year is Savani Hil Ishwarbhai who scored 99 per cent. Out of 600, she scored 594 marks. She is followed by Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar who scored 589 out of 600. At the third spot is Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai who has got 586 marks overall.

Meanwhile, this year, the Board registered 39 cheating cases across the state during the SSC and HSC examinations. 30 students of class 10 were caught cheating, the report Indian Express reported. Cheating cases were registered against class 10 students. Four cases included instances of dummy students and one student was found with a mobile phone inside the exam hall.