Harappa Education plans to upskill 55,000 managers in US in 3 years

upGrad owned Harappa Education plans to upskill 55,000 managers in the United States (US) in three years, as per an official statement. Currently, the company operates as a 100% subsidiary of edtech major upGrad.

“According to reports, 82% Americans are likely to quit their jobs because of a bad manager, while 44% managers feel they are unprepared for their jobs,” Pramath Raj Sinha, Shreyasi Singh, founders, Harappa, said.

In addition, Harappa’s programmes claim to target the managerial cadre. It is designed using blended learning approach and pedagogy, such as LEAP, for aspiring women managers; RISE, for seasoned women managers; GROW, for first-time managers, and SOAR, for mid-level managers.

According to the statement, the US corporate learning market is pegged at $150 billion, compared to the $5billion market for industry-led learning in India.

