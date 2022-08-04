Harappa School of Leadership invites applications for Accelerated Management programmes

The Harappa School of Leadership has announced invitation for applications for admissions for Accelerated Management Programme for the academic session 2022-23. According to an official statement, the Accelerated Management Programme is a six-month course that consists of seminars on the core curriculum.

Furthermore, it added that the programme is designed for B-school aspirants, young and high-potential professionals, first-time entrepreneurs and independent contributors, who aim to grow into established full-time roles.

“It will enable graduating cohorts of ambitious early-career working professionals to pivot into high-growth, in-demand roles across product, marketing and data in India,” it added. To be eligible for application, candidates are required to have an undergraduate degree from an accredited institution and should have between 1-7 years of work experience to gain maximum return on investment (ROI) from the programme.

The Accelerated Management Programme has provisions for scholarships of Rs one crore for eligible candidates, the statement added.

According to the institute, the Accelerated Management Programme is scheduled to begin on October 6, 2022. “The first round of applications saw more than 1000 applicants and the deadline to apply for round 2 is August 26, 2022,” the statement said.

