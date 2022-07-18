Harappa now starts online MBA for working professionals

Harappa Education—the edtech start-up that teaches short-term cognitive, behavioural and social skills—has now started a two-year MBA-kind of programme, the co-founder told FE.

“We are starting a full-time degree programme—technically, it’s not an MBA. It’s a leadership-forward accelerated management programme. We’re launching the Harappa School of Leadership with it,” said Shreyasi Singh, co-founder, Harappa Education. “It’s a 250-hour programme that is 100% live and done 10 hours per week. It is designed and delivered by faculty, senior industry leaders and entrepreneurs.”

It is completely online, but has 100% live classes, and it is for working professionals.

Founded in 2018 by Singh and Pramath Raj Sinha (founding dean of the Indian School of Business and one of the founders of Ashoka University), Harappa provides over 75 ‘thrive skills’. “These are a set of cognitive, behavioural and social skills that enable individuals to succeed at any stage,” Singh said.

Harappa Education offers soft skills, and not technical skills. “In common parlance, the skills we offer (which aim at building your thinking, solving, communicating, collaborating and leading abilities) may be referred to as soft skills, but these are actually hard skills—in that these are these are hard to teach, hard to learn and hard to find,” Singh added.

Other well-known platforms (such as Simplilearn, upGrad, Coursera for Business and Udacity) predominantly offer functional or technical skills.

Harappa Education has three business lines. The first is the campus business, where it goes to campuses (largely undergraduate engineering and postgraduate MBA) and offers courses for their students. The second is the enterprise business, where it goes to companies such as Mahindra, Kotak, Infosys, etc, and offers courses for their employees. The third is its B2C arm, where it approaches independent retail learners who come and buy courses on their own.

Read also: Data Science- the new kid on the block