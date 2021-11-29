Harappa looks to double its team

Singh added the last couple of years have highlighted that the future of learning lies in personalisation. “Leveraging the intersection of technology and curriculum, Harappa strives to spearhead this transformation in the Indian L&D category,” she said.

Harappa, the edtech start-up that offers behavioural skilling courses, has said it will grow its team by two times by adding nearly 150 new employees in FY22 across verticals, ahead of strategic expansion plans. With a specific focus on product innovation, 30% of new hires will be on-boarded into Harappa’s engineering and product teams.

Harappa’s growth has been on a strong upward trajectory over the last nine months and it is poised to become India’s first non-technical education unicorn. “The talent that Harappa is looking to bring in will support its B2C bets and strengthen its B2B presence across distinct learning experiences,” it said in a statement. “These expanded teams will be responsible for building long-term capabilities for Harappa; spearheaded by its robust leadership boasting of industry veterans including Nilanjan Kar as chief revenue officer, Mudit Shekhawat as chief consumer officer and Vipul Rathore as chief content officer, among others.”

Shreyasi Singh, founder & CEO, Harappa, said, “Harappa’s vision and our unique Thrive Skills pedagogy has unlocked tremendous growth and momentum across our B2B and B2C offerings over the course of the last two years. As the world is transitioning to new work-styles and models, the significance of cognitive, social and behavioural skills have become even more pivotal across career cusps. To support our ambitious goals and bridge India’s professional learning need-gaps, we plan to accelerate our hiring in FY22 by building even more capability in-house.”

Singh added the last couple of years have highlighted that the future of learning lies in personalisation. “Leveraging the intersection of technology and curriculum, Harappa strives to spearhead this transformation in the Indian L&D category,” she said.

Over the years, and especially with hybrid working models becoming increasingly popular, skills like critical thinking, effective communication, problem solving and active listening have started playing a dominant role in defining one’s career growth. “These Thrive Skills (social, cognitive and behavioural skills) have become an essential requirement for professionals regardless of their industry and career path; this is exactly what Harappa provides through its immersive, digital-first learning experiences,” Singh said.