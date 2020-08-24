Harappa Learning Fellows launched; offers complimentary access to online course from Ashoka X

The first edition of the scholarship offered one course from Ashoka X and any three courses of the individual’s choice from Harappa Education.
Harappa Education, the online learning platform, has introduced an invitation-only scholarship, the Harappa Learning Fellows. The first edition of the Learning Fellows offered complimentary access to a hand-picked online course from Ashoka X—online content from experts across the world presented by Ashoka University, and a selection of courses from Harappa Education.
Fifteen leading higher educationists, prominent journalists and futuristic L&D leaders were invited to be part of the first edition of the fellowship. Shreyasi Singh, founder & CEO, Harappa Education, said, “These online courses are carefully chosen for their innovative curriculum and the experts who teach them.”
The first edition of the scholarship offered one course from Ashoka X and any three courses of the individual’s choice from Harappa Education. The Ashoka X course on offer were: ‘Covering the World’ by Carol Giacomo; ‘The History and The Future of The University: Leadership and Change’ by Nicholas Dirks; ‘Introduction to Behavioural Science’ by Neela Saldanha.
This invitation-only scholarship will be offered biannually, in partnership with leading online institutes from across the globe.
