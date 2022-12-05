scorecardresearch
Harappa enters US market, plans to upskill 55,000 managers in 3 years

Harappa’s programmes are claimed to be designed for managerial cadres.

Written by FE Education
Harappa Education currently operates as a 100% subsidiary of upGrad.

upGrad owned Harappa Education has announced to have entered into the US market as an expansion to its business and plans to upskill 55,000 managers in next three years, according to an official statement. Harappa Education currently operates as a 100% subsidiary of upGrad.

Furthermore, Harappa’s programmes are designed for managerial cadres using LEAP (for aspiring women managers), RISE (for seasoned women managers), GROW (for first-time managers) and SOAR (for mid-level managers).

“According to reports, 82% Americans are likely to quit their jobs because of a bad manager, while 44% managers feel they are unprepared for their jobs,” Pramath Raj Sinha, Shreyasi Singh, founders, Harappa, said.

In addition, Harappa has partnered with California-based Enliven Advisory, a financial advisory firm in the US, in a recent development.

