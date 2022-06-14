Harappa appoints Nikhil Gumbhir as chief operations officer

Harappa, online institution for behavioral, social, and cognitive skilling, has announced the appointment of Nikhil Gumbhir as their new chief operations officer (COO).

In his new role, Gumbhir will lead the full spectrum of activities that the customer experience (ECX) team is currently conducting, besides the additional responsibility to manage the enterprise product and lead customer retention.

“Gumbhir’s consistent pushback and steady critiques have personally pushed my thinking and his custodianship of our learners and clients is a genuine source of pride. On the enterprise side, we strive to continuously elevate learner and customer experience and on the consumer side we need to deploy the strengths and expertise we have already demonstrated for our enterprise and institutional cohorts and clients,” Shreyasi Singh, founder and CEO, Harappa.

Gumbhir, who has over a decade of experience in building teams and products, is Harappa’s first homegrown C-suite executive and has successfully lead the biggest team at the company – ECX — and one that is pivotal to its success. An alumnus of the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB), he holds the Stanford LEAD Certificate in Corporate Innovation from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, California.

Having begun his career as a software engineer at Infosys, Gumbhir went on to hold leadership positions in premier organisations such as Nspira Management Services, and Simplilearn and was an entrepreneur in creating learning experiences, before embarking on his journey with Harappa three years ago.

With Gumbhir’s new set of responsibilities as COO, the ed-tech leader is now poised to accomplish its bold revenue growth and product innovation and customer retention goals across its enterprise and consumer businesses, claims the company.

