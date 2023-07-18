Haier Appliances India joins forces with Maharashtra government; aims to boost skill development.

Haier Appliances India, a global provider of home appliances, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation of the Government of Maharashtra. The partnership is geared towards fostering skill development and empowering the youth in the region. The main objective of this collaboration is to bolster the vocational training ecosystem in Maharashtra, equipping aspiring individuals with valuable skill sets and industry exposure through two renowned apprenticeship programmes: the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), according to an official release.

“This MOU signing underscores our shared commitment to empowering the youth with valuable vocational training opportunities and enhancing their employability. Together with Haier India, we believe that through this partnership, we can create a skilled workforce that will contribute to the state’s economic growth and make a positive impact on the lives of individuals,” Ramaswami N, commissioner, president, Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said.

Both NAPS and NATS are significant initiatives launched by the Government of India, aiming to promote apprenticeship training across diverse sectors. These schemes aim to offer practical training opportunities to individuals, empowering them to enhance their employability and bridge the prevailing skill gap in the country. Under the terms of the MOU, Haier India will work in close coordination with the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation to identify and select eligible candidates for apprenticeship training in various disciplines. This collaboration will pave the way for a fruitful partnership that contributes to the professional growth and development of the youth in Maharashtra, the release mentioned.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with Haier’s commitment to empower the young individuals and equip them with practical skills for a successful career. Through this collaboration, we aim to nurture talent, foster innovation and contribute to the growth of Maharashtra’s economy,” Satish NS, president, Haier Appliance India, said.