Hackathons as a way to cultivate maker mindsets in young students

By Bhawna Parmar and Nayanashree J R

Scientific Temper is now a priority in the National Education Policy (NEP), and the newly adopted Science and Technology Policy recommends training teachers to foster creativity and inventiveness and to promote enterprise education. Additionally, the curriculum will feature 21st Century Skills, Mathematical Thinking, and Scientific Temperament as part of the new policy.

Today, Hackathons have become a popular means for students to develop STEM skills and mindsets. Hackathons are hands-on, solution-based development models similar to project-based learning, inquiry-based learning, STEM, and design thinking. As students work together, they gain experience in identifying context-specific issues, prioritizing them, and developing prototypes. As a result, hackathons help students develop a sense of self-identity and self-efficacy in relation to STEM careers.

Hackathons as a way to develop 21st century skills

While the pandemic was underway, educational organizations turned to new ways to reach the youth in India. A particularly successful initiative was a string of Hackathon events hosted in six states, involving over 1100 students. Through the FIDS (Feel, Imagine, Do, Share) method, students were introduced to Design Thinking. During the hackathon workshops, the students learned various techniques for solving problems they identified in their surroundings by using various tools and skills acquired in the Hackathon process. A qualitative study on these Hackathons conducted in 2022 showed that such spaces are vital to the development of youth. A total of fifteen students, six facilitators, five teachers, and five parents were involved in the study from Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, and Karnataka.

According to the research, Hackathon proved to be a space for disruption. The presence of these spaces pushed students out of their comfort zones and challenged the status quo. After identifying a problem and implementing a solution, students became competent social agents. As a result, students are empowered to ask questions and engage in critical thinking rather than passively receiving information. During these workshops, students applied critical thinking to solve problems, innovated, tinkered, took risks, communicated, collaborated, and communicated effectively. This prepared them for society’s ever-changing demands.

A student from Karnataka, when asked if it was fruitful to be a part of the workshops, mentioned “I learnt how to solve a problem, if I face a problem, I shouldn’t get scared and try solving it step by step. I also learned how to express myself better.”

In Assam, a mother spoke of her daughter’s transformation: “She now has so much confidence. Her confidence is causing her to ask more questions. She has a much greater sense of self-confidence in social situations since the workshop. She no longer feels nervous around strangers.”

Transcending Gender Stereotypes

Hackathons also enabled girls to transcend gender stereotypes, which was particularly beneficial to them. Secondary research has found that girls are discouraged from taking risks and often encouraged to stay within their comfort zones. Due to a lack of participation and curiosity, they are more inclined to rote learning. Yet, hackathons provided them with the opportunity to build prototypes independently, something they had never done before, which gave them the confidence to build something from scratch. “Before the Hackathon, I didn’t know how to make anything; it was never even an idea in my mind.” said a student from Bihar.

‘The Hackathon gave me experience, knowledge, and confidence about building things. This will help me in my career as a designer.”

During Hackathons, girls are encouraged to engage in risk-taking and tinkering, which encourages a STEM mindset in them. A combination of hackathons and role model interactions lead to students’ increased interest in science careers, as evidenced by the quantitative data. For instance, a student from Bihar expressed interest in bank jobs and UPSC in her 10th grade essay. Her participation in the workshop has prompted her to express how much she enjoyed studying Science and now considers pursuing medicine. Questions for understanding people’s needs sparked students’ curiosity, which they carried into the classroom.

Self-learning facilitates self-exploration

Following the Hackathon workshops, teachers reported that girls had become more creative, outspoken, and curious. Having no fear of talking to strangers or authority figures has made it easier for the girls to ask questions, participate in conversations, and think of ideas and articulate them. 86% of respondents said they have become more confident at speaking up and asking questions after the hackathon. At the workshop, there was no one “right answer” and students were not provided with step-by-step instructions regarding how to conduct an activity. As a result, many students sought clarification and knowledge on various topics and processes from YouTube or their elders. Through this self-learning process, students become self-motivated, independent and comfortable exploring a variety of topics. Students are able to take responsibility for their own learning by breaking the student-teacher paradigm. 73% of teens in the sample referred to themselves as ‘creators’ or ‘inventors’ during the Hackathon. As students created, patented, and solved problems, they developed an identity as inventors and problem solvers. Consequently, they expressed great confidence in their projects.

Hackathons foster a maker mindset in students

Despite their ability to provide students with opportunities to go beyond the norm and inculcate new skills, individual hackathons are not able to produce long-term mindset changes in students because of their ephemeral nature. As students become more interested in these topics, the number of these skills also increases. However, as they return to their schools, where they are expected to follow societal norms, the students assimilate back into their school environment. As a means of gaining entry into the world of STEM mindset and 21st century skills, students can participate in an individual hackathon, but these spaces need to be created at regular intervals in order to reinforce new skills acquired by students. While this may be the case, hackathons provide students with an opportunity to cultivate a maker mindset, challenge the status quo, and encourage digital literacy among young people while cultivating STEM mindsets and 21st century skills.

Bhawana is a design researcher responsible for this qualitative study and Nayanashree is a technology associate for Quest alliance.