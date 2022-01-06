Gurukula Kangri collaborates with WazirX to launch bilingual blockchain course

The course was rolled out on Monday, January 3, 2022

Gurukula Kangri (Deemed to be University) has partnered with crypto exchange WazirX, to provide a free course in blockchain technology. Under the course, students will be provided with a certificate on successful completion of the course by Gurukula Kangri.

Gurukula Kangri and WazirX are distributing the content through its research and analysis platform Blockchain Papers in collaboration with Unlu classes. The bilingual course will be available for free in Hindi and English for anyone with internet access. “Equipped with in-depth knowledge about blockchain-based technologies, the Indian youth will explore the expanding job opportunities in the crypto industry,” an official statement said.

This innovative collaboration between WazirX and our technology department will assist in inculcating the knowledge of this progressive field and help India’s future generation reap its benefits, Sunil Kumar, registrar, Gurukula Kangri, said. “With the course being free of charge under our #PadhegaDeshBadhegaDesh initiative, we have already received more than 10,000 digital registrations from the state of UP already,” he added.

India is at a very promising stage of this digital technology and this program will ensure the youth is ahead of the curve, Nischal Shetty, founder and CEO at WazirX, said. “In today’s day and age, it is imperative to understand the vast gamut of blockchain technology and the extent to which it can optimise one’s business as well as expand their earning horizon. The focus is to put India at the forefront of the crypto revolution by constantly innovating and building a simple and secure community that assists the industry in developing a safe Blockchain and crypto learning ecosystem,” Shetty stated.