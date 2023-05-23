Gurucool launches Padhai, offering 4K plus courses for all ages

Ed-tech startup Gurucool has launched its flagship platform, Gurucool Padhai with the aim to empower students by offering a wide range of courses and a thriving community of learners and educators.

The platform offers over 4,000 carefully curated courses, catering to the educational needs of students across different age groups and interests. These courses are categorised into three main sections: K12, skill development, and competitive exams.

The K12 category covers subjects such as math, science, languages, social studies, and more, providing a well-structured curriculum from sixth grade through high school. Padhai incorporates dynamic and engaging learning resources to make the educational journey enjoyable for young minds.

In addition to K12 courses, Padhai emphasises skill development classes, equipping students with the necessary abilities for personal and professional success. Learners can choose from a wide array of skill-based courses, ranging from coding and digital marketing to communication and leadership.

Recognising the significance of competitive exams, Gurucool Padhai offers specialised training programmes to help students prepare for a variety of tests, including management, engineering, and other professional and governmental professions. With knowledgeable instructors and comprehensive study guides, students can effectively prepare for their targeted exams.

Furthermore, the platform offers an extensive library of over 4,000 mini-video clips. These educational videos cover a wide range of subjects and are designed to make learning enjoyable and exciting. “Our goal is to democratise education and provide equal opportunities for every student in the country,” Khansa Fahad, COO, Gurucool, said. “We aim to empower students of all ages and backgrounds to succeed in their educational pursuits through our diverse range of courses and user-friendly interface.”

