GUJCET Exam Date 2021 announced today; check dates, timings, admit card details and exam pattern here

GUJCET Exam Date 2021 announced today (Photo: IE)

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) exam date has been officially announced today, July 15, 2021. As per the media reports, the GUJCET exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on August 6, 2021 and will be held between 10 am to 4 pm on Friday (August, 6). The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducts the (GUJCET) exam to shortlist potential candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges. Those who are appearing for this exam can check the official notice at gseb.org.

GUJCET 2021: Exam pattern, duration, and more

The exam (GUJCET) will be among the very few exams being conducted offline in the state of Gujarat. It will be conducted by GSHSEB and will be pen and paper based. The paper pattern will be objective based with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and would consist of 120 questions.

Not just MCQ based, you will be free to write exams in any of the three languages– English, Gujarati, Hindi.

The duration of the Physics and Chemistry paper would be 120 minutes whereas for the Mathematics paper, it would be 60 minutes.

GUJCET 2021 exam negative marking

There will be 40 questions each for Maths, Physics, and Chemistry. While candidates will be rewarded one mark for every correct answer, you can also lose 0.25 marks for the wrong one.

GUJCET 2021 exam guidelines, admit card and other important documents

Candidates are expected to reach the examination hall at least 30 mins prior to the beginning of the exam. All the COVID- related safety protocols must also be followed by the candidates in the exam hall– masks, sanitisers and social distancing. Candidates must not forget to bring an admit card in order to enter the exam hall.

The qualifying candidates will have to further participate in the counselling process for their admission to the degree and diploma engineering and pharmacy colleges. Admission will be based entirely on the candidate’s GUJCET performance/ score and other qualification related details of the candidate.

Students applying for the GUJCET exam will be required to have certain documents related to educational qualification background. Also, marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12, scanned images of passport sized photographs and signatures in specified formats and a photo ID proof will be required to appear for the exam.