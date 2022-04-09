GUJCET Admit Card 2022: Gujarat Common Entrance Test Admit Card released. Check here how to download the Hall ticket

GUJCET 2022: Applicants that had registered for the exam online can now download the GUJCET 2022 admit card from the official website gujcet.gseb.org. The exam for GUJCET 2022 will be conducted this year on April 18.

Applicants will have to download the GUJCET 2022 admit card by entering their registered mobile number followed by email Id and date of birth and application number. Note that GUJCET is conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission in diploma and degree programmes in pharmacy and engineering courses in Gujarat colleges.

The GUJCET admit card 2022 has the candidate’s personal details, signature, photograph, time and exam date as well as exam day guidelines with other details and in case of any discrepancy in the admit card, students must contact the exam authority for corrections.

Steps on how to download GUJCET admit card 2022

Go to the official website of GUJCET 2022-gujcet.gseb.org.

Once the homepage opens, click on the admit card link.

Now put in the required details in the given fields.

Check all details that are mentioned in the GUJCET admit card.

For future reference make sure you save the GUJCET 2022 admit card.

Students appearing in the exam will be required to carry their GUJCET 2022 admit card along with a government ID proof at the exam centre and in case of issues while downloading the GUJCET 2022 Admit Card candidates can reach out to the exam authorities.