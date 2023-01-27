GUJCET 2023 registration date extended, Here’s how to apply with Gujarat education board

The registration for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) for the academic year 2023 has been extended to January 31, 2023, the last date to apply online. To apply, candidates can visit the official website of GSEB (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board), which is gujcet.gseb.org.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test is conducted by the GSEB for admission to the state’s undergraduate pharmacy and engineering programs. It is a state-level exam. The objective of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test is to identify candidates for the state’s undergraduate pharmacy and engineering programs. It is conducted by the GSEB.

The GUJCET examination will be conducted on April 3, 2023.

GUJCET: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of GUJCET and click on the registration link

Step 2: Enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill in the application with all the necessary details like name, roll number, and last exam passed form and make the payment

Step 5: Click on submit and download the page

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same

The booklet provides information about the entrance test and the procedure for online registration. Those who are filling in the application form should note that the process involves four steps. The first step involves registration, while the last step involves the payment of the fee.

The application fee for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test for the academic year 2023 is Rs 350. Late fees of Rs 1000 are also charged. Those who are not able to pay the fee in time can make use of the online mode or the State Bank of India’s (SBI) branch payment option.