GUJCET 2023: Application process to begin soon! Check date, application fee, and how to apply

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the registration dates for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

Important dates:-

The application process for the GUJCET 2023 will commence from January 06, 2023 to January 20, 2023. However, the date to hold the exam has not been released so far.

Application fee:-

The candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs 350. One needs to submit the fees through online mode using debit card, credit card, or Internet banking. An individual can also submit their fees using the SBIePay option of SBI Branch Payment.

Exam date:-

The GSEB has not declared the final date for the upcoming GUJCET 2023 exam. The candidates are requested to keep checking the official website of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org for further updates.

Know how to apply for GUJCET 2023:-

The candidates need to follow the below mentioned process for applying for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2023.

(a) An individual needs to visit the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

(b) After visiting the official website, one needs to click on the designated link for the GUJCET application.

(c) Now, the candidates need to register themselves for the GUJCET 2023.

(d) After registration, fill out the application form.

(e) After filling, recheck the entered details once again.

(f) If all is okay, then proceed for online payment.

(g) After the completion of payment, the candidate needs to download the payment receipt.

(h) The candidate also needs to download the confirmation page and take a print out of the same for future reference.