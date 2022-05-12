GUJCET 2022: Here’s how students can check their results – details

The wait is over for a large number of candidates as Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) on Thursday announced the results of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 at around 10 am.

Results are available online and students can check their results at official websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.Candidates may check their results using their roll number or seat number as given on the admit card.

The entrance exam was held on April 18, 2022. A total of 1,13,202 appeared in the exam.They were held in three languages – English, Hindi and Gujarati in offline mode. Also, the exams were held in two shifts (10 am – 12 pm and 2 pm – 4 pm). Exams were conducted for chemistry, physics, biology and mathematics.

The board had earlier announced the GUJCET 2022 final answer key on May 11, 2022, which is available for download at the official website gseb.org.

Check how candidates can check their results:

*Candidates may first log on to official websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

*They may click on GUJCET results link on the home page

*Now, candidates are required to roll number or seat number as given on the admit card

*Soon , the results will be displayed on their screen

*Candidates may now check their results and take out print out for future purposes.

With results now declared, the board will now start the admission process on various professional courses and the dates for counselling will be announced soon.

It may be noted that GUJCET is a common entrance exam that is conducted in Gujarat for admission to colleges across the state in the field of engineering and pharmacy for a degree and diploma.

Notably, of the total seats in government colleges, only 5% will be available through JEE Main 2022 and the remaining through GUJCET 2022.