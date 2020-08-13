GUJCET 2020: GSEB releases GUJCET admit card; here’s how to download

Along with the GUJCET 2020 admit card, the candidates are supposed to carry an ID proof to exam centres. (Representational image)

GUJCET 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the GUJCET admit card on Thursday. The hall tickets are available for download for the applicants who had registered for GUJCET 2020 on the official website of the GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

Reports stated that all candidates will have to download fresh hall tickets as the GUJCET 2020 admit cards issued in March are no longer valid.

Along with the GUJCET 2020 admit card, the candidates are supposed to carry an ID proof to exam centres, reports said. Without the GUJCET 2020 hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to take the exam.

How to download GUJCET 2020 admit cards:

Step 1: Log in to gujcet.gseb.org website.

Step 2: Click on the GUJCET admit card link located on top of the page

Step 3: Using your registered email ID or mobile number and password, log in to the site.

Step 4: GUJCET hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save your GUJCET 2020 admit card and take a printout of it.

The candidates must check to ensure that their admit card/hall ticket does not have any error. If any error is found, they should report it immediately to the board.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) will be held on August 24. GUJCET is conducted by the board for admission to degree and diploma engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges situated across the state of Gujarat. Reports stated that this year over 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for the GUJCET.

The board website mentions that the final Date for filing, updating and submitting the application form for GUJCET-2020 was August 7th.

In the GUJCET exam for the engineering courses, the papers will be based on questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. For the pharmacy programmes, the exam will be based on the subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Biology.