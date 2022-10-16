Gujarat TET 2022: The registration process for teacher recruitment in primary schools opens on October 21; Details inside

The registration process for the Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test (GTET) 2022 will begin on October 21. The notification regarding the test will be released soon.

The Gujarat TET will be conducted for candidates who are interested in teaching in government-run schools. It will be conducted in two phases: the first one will be for those who are planning to teach first to fifth grade, and the second one will be for those who are planning to teach sixth to eighth grade.

The Gujarat government has not conducted the TET examinations for the last five years. The first test was conducted in March 2018, while the second one was conducted in August 2017.

In September, Jitu Vaghani, the education minister of Gujarat, announced that the recruitment of around 2,500 teachers would be carried out immediately following the approval of the district transfer applications.

“This will satisfy the demand of around 3.5 lakh students who aspire to become a teacher,” Vaghani stated in his tweet. A total of 5,360 seats of teachers in the state schools are vacant, he had informed.

The TET-1 exam was last conducted in 2018 and TET-2 in 2017. A total of 9488 candidates were appointed in the recruitment process. The number of candidates applying for TET exams this year is expected to grow exponentially considering the vacant number of seats and the long haul in conducting exams.

Meanwhile, Various departments in the Gujarat government invited applications for the posts of teachers, typists, and other clerical posts at schools. The eligibility criteria for the posts are different for each position. Candidates are required to check the eligibility criteria for each post before applying.

