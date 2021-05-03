Gujarat: Summer vacation for schools from May 3 to June 6; new academic session to start next month

In view of rise in Covid-19 cases, the education department in Gujarat has suspended its notification which was issued earlier to commence the academic session from April 2021.

Gujarat has declared summer vacations in schools from May 3 till June 6. The new academic session will commence in the month of June after the summer vacations, the education department of the state government said on Wednesday. In view of rise in Covid-19 cases, the education department in Gujarat has suspended its notification which was issued earlier to commence the academic session from April 2021. The state’s education department through notifications of February 4 and March 23 last year had announced that academic session will start from June to April as followed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), according to an IE report.

During summer vacations, the academic and non-academic staff of the state’s primary, secondary and higher secondary government schools, as well as private schools, have not been assigned any duty or responsibility, the report said.

At present, a night curfew is in place in 29 cities of the state from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM. All restaurants, cinema halls, shopping complexes, swimming pools and water parks will remain shut till May 5. As per Gujarat’s covid guidelines, a patient along with an attendant can travel during curfew hours. Other than those carrying train, bus, or plane tickets can move as well during the curfew hours.

Till May 5, all commercial establishments will remain shut except shops selling essentials and provisions as well as restaurants giving takeaways. Construction activities, industrial units, banking and finance establishments have been allowed by the state with an attendance of 50 per cent. Also, entry in places of worship has been banned by the government.

On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said for 18 to 45 age group, the vaccination drive against COVID-19 will start from May 1 in 10 districts of the state which are affected most by the pandemic, PTI reported.